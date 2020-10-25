Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 27.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $59.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

