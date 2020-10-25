Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 19.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 8.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $79.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. American States Water has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

