Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,632.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,508.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,448.76. The company has a market cap of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

