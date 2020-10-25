Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,215 Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $795,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 85.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 189.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 230,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $11.96 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $656.25 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

