Fulcrum Capital LLC Sells 133 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.81. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

