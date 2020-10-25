Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $931,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $283.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus upped their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.