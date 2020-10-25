Ledyard National Bank Sells 5,562 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.6% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.81.

PFE stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.