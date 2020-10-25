Cerebellum GP LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cerebellum GP LLC decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BofA Securities cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

