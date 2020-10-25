Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases New Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $8,251,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 710,869 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,621. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.28. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

