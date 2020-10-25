389 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Bought by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Gartner by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Gartner by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 594,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,156 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gartner by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,684 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $128.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. Gartner’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $115,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $187,561.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,611.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

