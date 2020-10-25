Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,603 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,483,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,877,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,826,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,897 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,333,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,463,000 after purchasing an additional 689,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.56. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.