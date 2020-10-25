Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

About Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

