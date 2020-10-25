Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on DKL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Delek Logistics Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.99.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 110.23% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 5,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,463 shares in the company, valued at $452,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 19.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

