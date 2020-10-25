Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $84.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $76.35 on Friday. Fastly has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a current ratio of 13.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $1,947,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,647.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 542,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $43,471,409.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,021,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,895,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,110,011 shares of company stock valued at $181,802,734. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

