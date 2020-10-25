Mizuho Increases Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $70.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

SAFE opened at $71.00 on Friday. Safehold has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $71.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00 and a beta of -0.45.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 35.95%. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $8,626,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 4,217 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,983.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,632,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,711,599.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 106,751 shares of company stock worth $5,837,967 and sold 292,030 shares worth $15,105,785. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Safehold by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,019,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Safehold by 226.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 71,798 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $4,395,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 83.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 69,304 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

