ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Raised to $179.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICLR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $194.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.90. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $215.29.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 5.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.