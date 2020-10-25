Graco (NYSE:GGG) PT Raised to $72.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Graco will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 4,485 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $243,311.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $867,837.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,582 shares of company stock valued at $29,770,629. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Graco by 51.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

