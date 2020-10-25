Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Shares of PM stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.24. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,159 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

