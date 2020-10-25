Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $72.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

ENTG stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

