W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Lowered to $399.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $429.00 to $399.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.21.

Shares of W W Grainger stock opened at $361.03 on Friday. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $392.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.84 and its 200-day moving average is $324.62.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total transaction of $918,843.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,378 shares of company stock worth $30,634,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 471,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 392,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,385,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 37.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,423,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,655,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

