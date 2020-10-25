Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Phreesia stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $264,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $138,652.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,150. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Phreesia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hydromer Stock Price Up 0.6%
Hydromer Stock Price Up 0.6%
Delek Logistics Partners Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Delek Logistics Partners Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Central Pacific Financial Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Central Pacific Financial Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Fastly Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler
Fastly Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler
Mizuho Increases Safehold Price Target to $70.00
Mizuho Increases Safehold Price Target to $70.00
ICON Public PT Raised to $179.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
ICON Public PT Raised to $179.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report