Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Raised to $44.00 at Robert W. Baird

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Phreesia stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $264,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $138,652.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,150. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Phreesia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

