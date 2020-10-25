Stephens Lowers Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) to Equal Weight

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PE. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,700,461.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.