Mizuho Increases ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $217.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BofA Securities lowered ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $194.35 on Friday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $215.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. Analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 5.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

