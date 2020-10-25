Barclays Increases Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $46.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $39.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,586,000 after acquiring an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 669,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 20.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 632,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 106,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 43.0% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 572,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,056,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.