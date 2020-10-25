Barclays Increases MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $331.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $287.00 to $331.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.47% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. BidaskClub lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

MDB opened at $248.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $273.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,410,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 606,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

