JMP Securities Upgrades Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Market Outperform

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of RWT opened at $8.74 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 103.58%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.