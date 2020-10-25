Analysts Expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. HBT Financial posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HBT Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In related news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $357,957 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBT. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 121,191 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HBT opened at $12.91 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $354.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

