$0.34 EPS Expected for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. HBT Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HBT Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

HBT stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $354.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

In other news, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $357,957 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBT. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 191.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 810.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

