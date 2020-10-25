Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.36. Hibbett Sports posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hibbett Sports.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $441.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIBB. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports to $39.50 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

HIBB stock opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $731.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

