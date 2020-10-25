$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hibbett Sports’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hibbett Sports reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hibbett Sports.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports to $39.50 in a report on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $731.41 million, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $55.96.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $169,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,029,838.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,698.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,387. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 2.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 18.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.