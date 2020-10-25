Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

TME stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $67,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $154,000. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.