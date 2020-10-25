Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. CyberOptics has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $190.39 million, a PE ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

