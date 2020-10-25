Brokerages Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyberOptics.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CyberOptics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CYBE stock opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $190.39 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CyberOptics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CyberOptics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the second quarter worth $77,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberOptics (CYBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.