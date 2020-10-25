Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Oracle posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after buying an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

