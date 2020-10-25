Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. Oracle posted earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after acquiring an additional 705,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,454,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,844,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.