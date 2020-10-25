Brokerages Anticipate Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Seattle Genetics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -130.41 and a beta of 1.13. Seattle Genetics has a 1-year low of $90.57 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.26.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,973,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 28.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

