-$0.08 EPS Expected for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $2.84. Seattle Genetics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to $2.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million.

SGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $4,463,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $22,002,584. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 753.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $196.92 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.81 and its 200 day moving average is $163.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

