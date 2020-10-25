Zacks: Analysts Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

