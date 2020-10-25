Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.36. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 159,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.