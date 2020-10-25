Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.46. Teekay LNG Partners also posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $142.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.05 million.

TGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGP opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $981.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

