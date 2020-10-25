Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.65 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will report earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 219.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

SPR opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,355.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 982,333 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after purchasing an additional 778,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,648,000. Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,421,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 635,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 293,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

