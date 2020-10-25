Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Announce -$1.65 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.65) and the highest is ($0.21). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 219.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of ($4.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

SPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.24.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

