Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.44) and the highest is ($1.80). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 401.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($7.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.81) to ($7.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.10) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

LYV stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 134,700 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 187,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

