Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.23. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNK. DNB Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

