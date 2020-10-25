Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. Landmark Infrastructure Partners reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMRK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMRK opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $267.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

