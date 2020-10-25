Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.23. Genco Shipping & Trading reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.