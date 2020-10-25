Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Okta posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Okta from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $12,238,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,679 shares of company stock worth $80,862,987. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 109.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $219.51 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.67 and a 200-day moving average of $195.38.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

