Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.59. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMRK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $267.54 million, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.2% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 15,217 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 36.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

