-$0.47 EPS Expected for Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.36). Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $537.20 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

NYSE ERJ opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Embraer has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $917.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Embraer by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 208,831 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the first quarter worth about $12,620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 347.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 556,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Embraer by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 702,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 123,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 64.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 189,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

