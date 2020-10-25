-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) will post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Embraer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.36). Embraer reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Embraer.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $537.20 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Embraer from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 556,591 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 449,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 390,895 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 368,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 278,965 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Embraer (ERJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.